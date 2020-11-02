Biden, Trump campaign experts break down their candidates path to victory

(WHDH) — On the final day before the general election, both Joe Biden and Donald Trump took very different approaches to win. 7NEWS spoke with experts from both camps to break down the paths to victory and reflect on the attitudes of their candidates.

The Trump campaign predicts a bold, decisive upset of conventional wisdom. The Biden team also has their eye on victory but continue to take a more measured approach to the top.

In the home stretch, Trump has been holding as many as five rallies a day, designed to boost turnout they feel will be crucial to reelection.

“People are on a mission. They feel as though they have to, correctly, come out for the president,” Trump Campaign Regional Director Tom Mountain said. “They feel as though, again correctly, that the time is now. That they have to get out there, that they have to bring their friends and relatives…they have to get out as many people as possible.”

Biden is decidedly more subdued. He has been holding fewer and smaller gatherings to send a message that the public needs to take coronavirus more seriously.

“I think people are exhausted. I think they’re just tired of the last four years. Every single day of this past administration or this present administration has just been so trying. It’s been so difficult. And then when you compound that with the pandemic…when you have the divisiveness we’ve been experiencing. When you have the racial strife. People are just worn out,” Biden Supporter Sheriff Steven Tomkins said.

The one thing both sides can agree on is their distrust of polls. In general, they have shown Biden leading both nationally and in key battleground states.

“When they say that, you know, one candidate is 12 or 17 points ahead of the other one, seven points ahead of the other one. That gives me pause, frankly,” Tomkins said.

Both campaigns remember what happened in 2016.

“The polls were wrong then. The polls are wrong now,” Mountain said. “The mainstream pollsters are using the same methods that they used in 2016 and they are going to be in for a shock about midnight tomorrow night on election note.”

Both experts said they are predicting a win for their side Tuesday but are approaching those predictions with differing attitudes.

“I am cautiously optimistic that Joe Biden will win this,” Tomkins said.

“This is going to be over sooner than we think,” Mountain countered. “Some states will certainly be a lot more complicated like Pennsylvania and other states. But in the end, I think that we will win sooner and it will be called sooner than people think.”

