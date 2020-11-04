Biden, Trump fighting over vote count in contested 2020 election

After Joe Biden told supporters to “keep the faith” that their ballots would be counted, President Donald Trump said he would protest votes against him and promised a fight at the Supreme Court early Wednesday morning.

Biden and President Donald Trump are neck and neck in both the popular vote and the Electoral College, as several swing states remain in question. Speaking after midnight, Biden told supporters that he was confident in victory.

“We believe we are on track to win this election. We’re going to have to be patient until the hard work of tallying votes is finished,” Biden said. “We believe we are on track to win this election. “We’re going to have to be patient until the hard work of tallying votes is finished.”

The 2020 election saw large amounts of mail-in and absentee ballots due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Biden said he would not give up until all ballots were tallied.

Trump has signaled he will protest Pennsylvania counting ballots that are received after the election. The state’s highest court has allowed mailed ballots received three days after the election to be counted.

However, the Supreme Court has indicated it could review the state’s decision. Trump recently appointed his third justice, Amy Coney Barrett, to the Supreme Court.

“Either they were going to win or they weren’t going to win, they were going to take us to court,” Trump said. “This is a fraud on the American public, this is an embarrassment on the American country.”

Without any evidence, Trump called the election a fraud and said he would push back on any late-cast ballots.

“We’re going to the U.S. Supreme Court,” Trump said. “We don’t want them to find any ballots at 4 o’clock in the morning and add them to the list. As far as I’m concerned, we’ve already won this.”

