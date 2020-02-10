Biden: Trump taking credit for Obama administration’s economy

Former Vice President Joe Biden said he’s “looking forward” to debating President Donald Trump and focused attacks on the president as he pushes for votes in the New Hampshire primary.

Biden is currently polling fifth in New Hampshire and at a rally Monday blasted Trump as taking credit for an economy Biden helped create.

“Trump talks about the longest job growth in American history but guess where he got that good economy from? The Obama/Biden administration,” Biden said. “I’ll be damned if I’m going to stand by and watch us lose this country to Donald Trump a second time.”

When asked what his message to Trump was, Biden said “I’m looking forward to seeing him on the debate stage.”

