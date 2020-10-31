Biden unleashes scathing attacks on Trump

Joe Biden is letting loose against President Donald Trump in the final days of the presidential campaign.

At a drive-in rally in Detroit on Saturday night, Biden made fun of Trump for everything from his hairdo to his cozy relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin to Trump’s description of himself as a “perfect physical specimen.”

Biden noted the president “likes to portray himself as a tough guy,” but noted Trump was laughed at by United Nations leaders. “Tough guy, my — my word,” Biden said, pausing just short of finishing the quip with a vulgar word.

Noting Trump has called himself a “perfect physical specimen,” Biden, a devout Catholic, jokingly made the sign of the cross.

And referencing a New York Times report that Trump took $70,000 in tax deductions for hair care, Biden quipped, “I hardly have any hair, but I’ll tell you what man, I’d rather have what I have!”

While the Democratic presidential candidate often takes jabs at Trump, on Saturday night, campaigning alongside former President Barack Obama — who also roundly mocked Trump — Biden seemed to be having more fun than usual with his attacks.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)