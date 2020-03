Joe Biden will win North Carolina’s Democratic primary, CNN projects. It’s his second Super Tuesday victory in the South. (CNN projected earlier that he will win Virginia.)

There are 110 delegates at stake in North Carolina.

Who won in 2016: Hillary Clinton won the Democratic primary and Donald Trump won the Republican primary.

