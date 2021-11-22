NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are planning to spend Thanksgiving on Nantucket this year.

The Bidens are set to travel to the Massachusetts island on Tuesday after participating in a service project in Washington, D.C.

They will remain in Nantucket for Thanksgiving.

The Bidens also plan to travel to Fort Bragg, North Carolina on Monday to celebrate Thanksgiving with service members and military families.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)