HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - A farm in Hanson is raising a unique breed of bunnies.

The Channel Homestead Family Farm is home to Continental Giant rabbits, which the owner says are gentle giants that many people enjoy having as pets.

“The larger breeds just like to chill and hang out,” Christanie Channell said. “I could just go sit on the couch right now and put a blanket on my lap and sit there and watch TV and he won’t go anywhere.”

Channell has been breeding rabbits for a decade and says hers are bred to be pets.

“We have clients whose bunnies will sleep under their beds and when they hear them rustling they’ll jump up in bed with them,” she said, adding they make sure owners do the research on what the rabbits need before selling them.

The wait-list for Continental Giants is about 8 to 10 weeks.

Learn more: https://www.facebook.com/ChannellHomestead/

