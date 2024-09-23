WEST SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - It was a record-breaking weekend at the Big E Fairgrounds this weekend as the annual exposition set a trio of attendance records.

Among the milestones, the Big E set a new single-day attendance record on Saturday with 178,608 attendees, according to the fair’s website.

“United We BREAK RECORDS!” organizers said in a post on X. “Thank you for making the day extra special!”

The Big E opened on Sept. 13 in West Springfield.

Beyond Saturday’s record, the Big E set daily attendance records on Friday and Sunday, meaning attendance on those days surpassed the number of people who turned out on the second Friday or Sunday of any previous iteration of the Big E.

A staple of the season in New England, this year’s Big E features a familiar slate of carnival rides, vendors, food, performances, and more.

The Big E serves as a state fair for all six New England states. Saturday marked Vermont Day, celebrating the state of Vermont.

A busy weekend brought this year’s total number of Big E attendees to 952,620 through Sunday night.

For those who haven’t yet made their way to the fairgrounds, the Big E will remain open through Sept. 29.

