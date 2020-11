WEST SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Although the Big E didn’t take place this year, it’s offering “Golden Tickets” for admission to all future fairs.

On Tuesday, the Eastern States Exposition will sell a limited amount of lifetime admission tickets to the fair for $1,000 each.

The fair was canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

