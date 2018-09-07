Big-hearted state trooper assists mom dealing with hungry baby in the breakdown lane

RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A big-hearted state trooper who came across a mother who pulled over in the breakdown lane in Raynham Thursday to feed her hungry baby on a hot afternoon stuck around to make sure she was safe and even gave the little guy a stuffed animal.

Trooper Nate Monteiro was driving along Route 24 when he noticed a vehicle in the breakdown lane, according to a post on the agency’s Facebook page.

The woman said it was so hot that her son, Sebastian, wouldn’t stop crying to the point he was making himself choke.

“He was just hungry. I couldn’t take it anymore. So I pulled over. I ended up feeding him and then a cop pulled up 10 minutes later,” the woman wrote.

Although the woman said she was initially scared that she was breaking the law, the woman said she told Monteiro she was just feeding her son.

“He was very nice and went back to his car and got my son a baby beanie,” the woman wrote. “And he sat in his car till I was done feeding him to make sure I was safe. It was pretty cool.”

In their Facebook post, state police wrote, “Sometimes it’s the simple acts of kindness that can make all the difference in someone’s distress.”

