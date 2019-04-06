Big-hearted Walmart employee pays for Gardner mom’s car repair

GARDNER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Walmart employee in Gardner recently stepped up to help a mother in need after she realized she did not have enough money to pay for her car repair.

Lisa Smith workes in the Walmart’s auto care center and she says she dipped into her own pockets to help a woman pay for two new tires and an oil change.

The single mom of three she helped, who works as a home health aide caring for the disabled and children, couldn’t believe Smith’s kindness.

“I just fell, “the woman said. “I couldn’t believe it. I was not expecting that. I am just so embarrassed … She is an angel.”

The woman, who admitted she’s faced her fair share of struggles, including homelessness, said getting to work isn’t an option for her because people rely on her.

Her situation resonated with Smith.

“They were $110 a tire and she didn’t have much more than that. She’s been homeless, I’ve been homeless, I understand the plight,” Smith said.

The customer, who chose not to reveal her identity, now plans to pay the deed forward.

“She funded me $140 and I told her I would be back Tuesday with it and she wasn’t having it,” she said. “But I am going to go back Tuesday with it, and I am just going to leave it with her, for the next girl like me.”

Smith says she hopes everyone would take the opportunity to help a person in need.

