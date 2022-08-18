MIDDLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - As the town’s team took the field at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, signs of support spread across Middleboro Wednesday night.

“It’s a dream come true, not just (for) the players out there, but the players in Middleboro, like (the) little girls that are striving to make that accomplishment, coaches like myself from Middleboro,” said resident Jesse Wright.

At the Boston Tavern, a watch party was held for the team’s first game. The restaurant turned into a sea of orange and black, the team’s colors.

“It’s very exiting to watch some of my friends on television,” said Payton Wright, who plays baseball in Middleboro.

Other residents watched the matchup while reflecting on how the game of baseball brought them together.

“We met through Little League 25 years ago, so Little League brought us together as best friends,” said Middleboro supporter Jan Minnix. “So our two kids’ (names) are on the back of my shirt.”

It was a disappointing outcome for fans, as Middleboro lost its first game against a team from Tennessee, 5-3. But supporters aren’t sweating it.

“We’ve actually been down and came back last time at regionals,” said Andy Alchorn. “I have no worries that we’re going to do it again.”

At the conclusion of the game, Jesse Wright added, “We love you guys, we’re proud, just keep it going.”

The team’s next game is Saturday, and fans plan to gather again for watch parties.

