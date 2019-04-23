Big names come out for Boston Hot Pink Party

BOSTON (WHDH) - Big names in Boston came together for a good cause Tuesday night as the Breast Cancer Research Foundation held its Boston Hot Pink Party.

New England Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick and Linda Holliday were honored for their commitment to advancing breast cancer research.

Gov. Charlie Baker says the recognition is well-deserved.

“Well, I certainly think if you’re looking for a symbol of excellence over time, which is in many respects what this foundation has been all about, they’re not going to find a better one than what Coach Belichick has accomplished.”

This year, the organization awarded more than $8 million in grants.

