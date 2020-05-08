Big Papi to lead “United We Move” Planet Fitness work-in online

HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - Former Red Sox star David Ortiz is teaming up with Planet Fitness to hold a virtual work-in during the coronavirus pandemic.

The virtual 20 minute work-in will be available free of charge on Planet Fitness’ Facebook page on Wednesday at 7 p.m., the New Hampshire-based gym said.

Big Papi’s work-in will be a live streamed and will require no workout equipment.

The “United We Move” home work-in is part of the gym’s effort to keep people moving indoors during the COVID-19 emergency.

Those who can’t make it can watch it again on the company’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

