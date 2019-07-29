‘Big Papi will be back soon’: David Ortiz thanks doctors, shares update on recovery weeks after shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) — Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz thanked his doctors and nurses on Monday and said that he “will be back soon” as he continues to recuperate from injuries he suffered in a shooting in Santo Domingo in June.

In a statement, Ortiz offered thanks and gratitude for Dr. Jose Abel Gonzalez and the medical team who treated him in Santo Domingo immediately after the shooting, as well as all of the doctors, nurses, and caregivers at Massachusetts General Hospital who looked after him in the weeks that followed.

“They are some of the best teammates I have ever had,” Ortiz said.

Ortiz acknowledged the prayers and good wishes from the Dominican Republic and Red Sox Nation, in addition to expressing appreciation for Red Sox ownership.

“My deep appreciation goes to John and Linda Henry, Tom Werner, Sam Kennedy, and the entire Red Sox organization for providing the Red Sox plane that took me back to Boston from Santo Domingo and their continuing assistance to me and my family,” Ortiz said.

Ortiz says he plans to spend the next several weeks focusing on his recovery.

“I am feeling good, but know I need to do my rehab just like I did when I was recovering from injuries playing baseball,” he explained.

Ortiz asked for privacy but vowed, “Big Papi will be back soon.”

He was released from the hospital on Friday.

