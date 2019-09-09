Big Papi’s back: David Ortiz to throw out first pitch at Fenway Monday night

FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2016, file photo, Boston Red Sox's David Ortiz waves to fans as he is honored before the Red Sox's baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park in Boston. Rather than a World Series coronation, David Ortiz got an early exit. His illustrious career came to a sudden conclusion when Boston was swept by Cleveland in their AL Division Series. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

BOSTON (WHDH) - David Ortiz will throw out the first pitch at Fenway tonight in his first public appearance since being shot in the Dominican Republic earlier this year.

The Pawtucket Redsox tweeted out Ortiz throw out a ceremonial first pitch at tonight’s game against the Yankees, the first game since the Red Sox parted ways with general manager Dave Dombrowski.

Ortiz was recently visited by Yankees Edwin Encarnacion and Gary Sanchez when they came to Boston for the four-game stand.

And last month, Ortiz posted photos on Instagram of him and his wife, Tiffany, helping move their daughter, Alex, into a Berklee College of Music residence hall for her first year.

Those photos were the first pubic glimpse of Ortiz since he was shot on June 9 at a bar in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Officials have said Ortiz was not the intended target of the shooting, according to authorities.

A bullet passed through his lower back and perforated his intestines and lower organs, and Ortiz spent about a month at Massachusetts General Hospital, including almost two weeks in the intensive care unit, before returning home on July 29.

More than a dozen people have been arrested in connection with the shooting.