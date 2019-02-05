WESTON, MASS. (WHDH) - If you want to live like Big Papi, you’ll need to shell out millions of dollars.

Retired Red Sox standout David Ortiz is selling his 8,100-square-foot home for $6.3 million.

The Weston house, located at 16 Driftwood Lane, features six bedrooms and seven baths on two acres of land.

The listing says the chef’s kitchen, open floorplan, inground pool, and jacuzzi makes it “perfect for entertaining.”

The custom-made basement was built with input from Fenway Park architects and includes materials from the ballpark.

Those interested in the property can contact Dream Realty.

