‘Big white cloud’: Avalanche sends plume of snow over highway

FRISCO, Colo. (AP) — An avalanche startled motorists and sent a plume of snow over a section of Interstate 70 in Colorado.

It happened Sunday in Ten Mile Canyon between Frisco and Copper Mountain.

Jacob Easton recorded it on video. He tells KDVR-TV he and his dad saw a “big white cloud” and noticed the avalanche. He says it was “exciting, but pretty nerve-wracking.”

Their windshield was covered with snow, but their vehicle was not trapped.

Colorado’s Transportation Department says it was a natural avalanche and not a controlled slide.

