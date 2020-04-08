Big Y closing stores, pharmacies on Sunday and Monday to give ‘retail heroes’ a break

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Big Y World Class Market will be closing their stores and pharmacies on Easter Sunday and Monday to allow their “retail heroes” to get some much-needed rest as they continue to work amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The grocery store chain made the announcement Wednesday, adding that their Big Y Express Gas and Convenience locations will be closed on Sunday only.

“We want to thank all of our retail heroes,” said Charles D’Amour, President and CEO of Big Y Foods, Inc. “We hope that this break will allow our employees to spend more time with their loved ones and give them much-needed rest.”

During the break, officials say all stores will continue to be restocked and cleaned in preparation for reopening on Tuesday.

Store hours will remain the same, with 7 to 8 a.m. reserved for seniors and those with compromised immune systems. All customers will be able to shop between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)