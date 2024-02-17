(WHDH) — Big Y is warning its customers after a string of incidents during which an unknown person put skimming devices at locations across Massachusetts.

Noting that “the security and privacy of our customers is of utmost importance to us,” the supermarket chain reported that between Dec. 19 and 21 last year, a skimming device was inserted on a single terminal at each of the following Massachusetts locations:

St. James, Springfield, Chicopee (Express), Northampton, Ware, Southbridge, Worcester; Milford, Wilbraham (Express), and Ludlow. We also discovered that a skimming device was inserted on a single terminal at our Westfield location on 1 East Silver Street between Dec. 19 and Jan. 12.

If any Big Y customers have questions or concerns about this matter, call 1-800-828-2688.

