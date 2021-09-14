AGAWAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Six Flags New England says Fright Fest will be “bigger, better, and scarier than ever before” following a one-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fright Fest is set to open to the public on Sept. 24 and run on weekends and select days through Oct. 31.

“No one does Halloween better than the Scare Capital of New England. Our annual, signature event promises to deliver more frights and ghoulish sites than ever before,” said Six Flags New England Park President Pete Carmichael. “Our entertainment team has been working hard conjuring up a lineup of scares that will delight Halloween enthusiasts of all ages with exceptional shows, terrifying haunt zones and spooktacular roaming entertainment.”

Guests can enjoy 20 “gut-wrenching” attractions, including Nightmares, Terror Tales, Aftermath ZOMBIE’S REVENGE, Slasher Circus 3D, Midnight Mansion and many more, according to Six Flags New England.

The park is also offering Thrills by Day for kids of all ages that will include the park’s Trick-or-Treat trail, Halloween-themed shows, and rides and attractions.

Fright Fest after 6 p.m. is not recommended for children 12 years and under.

