Bike ferry in VT to open on Memorial Day weekend

The bike ferry carrying riders across a section of Lake Champlain between Colchester and South Hero will start running again on Memorial Day weekend.

The ferry will start operating at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 28, according to Local Motion, the nonprofit Burlington organization that runs the ferry.

The ferry did not open on time in recent years because of path reconstruction following storm damage and the COVID-19 pandemic, the Burlington Free Press reported.

Service will be offered Friday through Sunday through June 13 and then will be offered daily from June 18 through Sept. 6, according to the Local Motion website. Friday-through-Sunday service will be provided Sept. 10 through Oct. 10, with the last day of the season on Monday, Oct. 11, for Indigenous Peoples Day.

Local Motion says the vessel carries up to 16,000 cyclists and walkers each season.

