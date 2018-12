BOSTON (WHDH) - The posts separating the bike lane from the rest of the roadway on the Longfellow Bridge are staying put, at least for now.

MassDOT says they will not take down the posts yet, as there are no big winter storms in the immediate forecast.

Crews usually remove them every winter so that plows can clear the whole road.

