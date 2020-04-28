Bike Week delayed, panel hears from arts, child care sectors

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Industry sectors hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic continued to make their case for financial help Tuesday, while a signature summer event — Bike Week — was postponed.

Developments in New Hampshire:

SPENDING DECISIONS

One of the groups figuring out how to spend New Hampshire’s $1.25 billion in federal coronavirus relief aid explored the pandemic’s impact on everything from the arts to eye care Tuesday.

Patricia Lynch, executive director of The Music Hall in Portsmouth, said the performing arts center expects to lose more than $1.5 million because of the coronavirus.

“We plan for rainy days, but there’s no way we could’ve been fully prepared for an event like COVID-19,”she told the stakeholder advisory board to the Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery. “The arts sector will need help. If we don’t come back … it will have a chilling effect on Portsmouth and the seacoast because we have been described again and again as an anchor and an economic driver.”

Angelique Sawyer, an optometrist with offices in North Conway and Berlin, said optometrists across the state have lost 80 percent of their revenue on average. While remain open for emergency care or have switched to telemedicine, but 15% have closed, she said. And some that are trying to stay open are “having to compete with the unemployment system,” as workers are making more money collecting benefits at home than they were on the job, she said.

A representative from the child care sector voiced a similar workforce concern.

“That $600 stipend is almost hurting the economy rather than helping,” said Donna Hajjar, who owns child care centers in Atkinson and Salem.

Senate Democrats on Tuesday released a proposal for distributing the $1.25 billion that includes $25 million for child care centers. The plan also includes $50 million for hazard pay and retention stipends for health care workers, first responders and essential retail workers, a $75 million business relief fund and $25 million for nonprofits.

___

BIKE WEEK

The event known as Bike Week, which draws thousands of motorcycle riders to New Hampshire each June, has been postponed because of the coronavirus.

The Laconia City Council voted Monday to move the event from Aug. 22 to Aug. 30. It had been scheduled from June 13 to June 21.

Charlie St. Clair, executive director of the Laconia Motorcycle Week Association, said if the COVID-19 situation doesn’t improve by the beginning of August, the organization will have to reassess when to hold the rally, WMUR-TV reported.

___

STAR ISLAND

A nonprofit that hosts family camps and programs at the Isles of Shoals will not open this year because of coronavirus safety concerns.

The Star Island Corporation says it has postponed scheduled programming at the 46-acre island to 2021.

Star Island welcomes more than 18,000 conference guests, student groups, and visitors each year.

___

THE NUMBERS

As of Tuesday, 2,010 people in New Hampshire had tested positive for the virus and 60 had died.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and the infirm, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.

