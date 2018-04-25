PHOENIX (WHDH) — A group of bikers in Arizona stepped in to help a woman in need.

Video showed the woman struggling to make it across the road as cars zoomed by her.

The motorcyclists driving down the street turned around and went back to make sure she got across safely. They blocked the road until she made it back onto the sidewalk.

One of the men said they wanted to show that chivalry isn’t dead.

