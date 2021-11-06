WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Bikers drove by UMass Memorial in Worcester to show support for a friend who has been hospitalized with COVID-19 over the past three months.

Doctors had to induce Rod Woodward into a coma at one point, and he is now recovering in rehab. Woodward was not vaccinated against the coronavirus but has since gotten the vaccine.

“I just want to thank my family. my girlfriend Linda and her family for all their support,” Woodward said as “Rod’s Ride for Recovery” went by.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)