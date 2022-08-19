BOSTON (WHDH) -

Those looking to get around Boston on two wheels during the Orange Line shutdown will have no shortage of options.

The city will offer free Bluebike ride passes during the span of the month-long shutdown. The free ride passes will be available to anyone and provide an unlimited number of 45-minute trips.

“Expanding access to bicycles is just one way the City is working to provide alternate routes of travel during this unprecedented shutdown,” said Boston Mayor Michelle Wu last week. “Our City departments are meeting daily with the MBTA to adjust shuttle routes, set bus priority lanes, and create multilingual signage.”

Boston city officials also announced that the city will implement “pop-up” bike lanes on Columbus Avenue, Stuart Street and Boylston Street. The lanes will be separated from vehicle traffic by barrels. In addition, officials are planning bus priority lanes in several key areas around the city.

Officials have also recommended bicycle routes riders can take instead of driving into the city or riding one of the shuttle buses. The routes were designed to specifically avoid areas that will be frequently visited by Orange Line shuttle buses. The recommended northern inbound route will carry riders down the Revere Beach Parkway and the southern inbound route up the Santilli Highway.

According to Boston Chief of Streets Jascha Franklin-Hodge, the city would prefer the public to seek alternative transportation rather than drive into work.

“One full orange line train, if you took all those people and put them in cars that would be a line of traffic four miles long. We do not have space on our roads for that,” said Franklin-Hodge.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)