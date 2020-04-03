Bill allowing Mass. restaurants to deliver beer, wine lands on Baker’s desk

BOSTON (WHDH) - Restaurants across the Bay State suffering under the coronavirus-related closures are one step closer to being able to offer beer and wine with their take-out and delivery selection.

The House and the Senate approved Thursday a COVID-19 bill that would allow these alcoholic beverages to be sold.

The bill is now on Gov. Charles Baker’s desk to be signed.

Baker proposed the option of restaurants selling alcohol as part of a pandemic relief bill.

Some lawmakers say including alcohol deliveries could help drive customers to the struggling restaurants.

