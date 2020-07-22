Bill allowing multi-town districts for broadband becomes law

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu has signed a bill that allows communities to determine locations that are not served by a broadband provider.

The measure also allows the formation of a multi-town district for the purpose of establishing a broadband system. Such districts can issue bonds for the purpose of financing the development, construction, reconstruction, and improvement of broadband infrastructure.

“By connecting our rural communities through communications districts, we make living and working in New Hampshire more affordable and increase our viable housing stock,” said state Sen. Jeanne Dietsch, a Democrat from Peterborough. “Expanded broadband is essential in preserving New Hampshire’s rural communities and pushing our economy forward.”

