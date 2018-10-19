Bill Belichick all smiles after Red Sox clinch Wold Series berth

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Bill Belichick, who is a big fan of the Boston Red Sox, was all smiles Friday when asked about the team’s World Series-clinching win over the Houston Astros on Thursday night.

“Whatever they need to do, they can do. Hit, pitch, run, play defense, take pitches. Man, they’re good,” Belichick said while speaking with the media ahead of New England’s Sunday showdown with the Chicago Bears.

Belichick’s assessment of the Red Sox was spot on. They ranked among the league leaders in hitting, pitching, and defense during the regular season, securing 108 wins on the way to their first American League championship since 2013.

Belichick, with a big grin on his face, also wished Red Sox manager Alex Cora a happy 43rd birthday.

In victory, Cora became the first manager from Puerto Rico to take a team to the World Series.

The Red Sox will face either the Los Angeles Dodgers or Milwaukee Brewers in the Fall Classic.

Belichick says the Patriots are “pulling” for the Red Sox.

