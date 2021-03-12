Bill Belichick gets buzzcut to support Boston Children’s Hospital

FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick had his hair buzzed off this week to raise money for Boston Children’s Hospital.

Special teams ace Brandon King gave Belichick a buzzcut as the team took part in the eighth annual “Saving for Shaving” fundraiser event.

During the haircut, Belichick joked that he got all of his grays from the many third-and-long situations his team has been in over the years.

Funds raised during the weeklong event, which is hosted by Granite Telecommunications, will go toward pediatric research and treatments at the hospital.

For each person who shaves their head or donates at least eight inches of their hair and documents it on video, Granite will donate $2,500, which CEO Rob Hale will match for a total of $5,000 per head.

The event is closed to the general public and wraps up on Friday.

