FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WHDH/AP) — New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is through answering questions about embattled wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Belichick cut short his regular media availability Friday morning, a day after a second woman accused the Patriots receiver of sexual misconduct.

The coach said the team is looking into “some things,” then refused to answer several more questions about Brown, saying, “I’m done with the rest of it.”

After another question about Brown, Belichick walked out.

The questions came just hours after Sports Illustrated published “intimidating” text messages that Brown allegedly sent in a group chat, which included a woman who says he made an unwanted sexual advance toward her in 2017.

In the texts, Brown reportedly referred to his accuser as a “super broke girl,” encouraging others in the group to investigate her.

Brown’s former personal trainer, Britney Taylor, also filed a civil suit in Florida that alleges the 31-year-old receiver raped her.

He made his Patriots debut this past Sunday, snagging four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown.

In his first interview with reporters since agreeing to a deal with the Patriots, Brown on Thursday declined to comment on his accusers and said he’s keeping his focus on football.

Brown has denied all of the allegations against him.

It’s not clear he will play this weekend against the New York Jets.

