Bill Belichick tips cap to jubilant fans along championship parade route

BOSTON (WHDH) - During Tuesday’s Super Bowl championship parade, New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick and his partner, Linda Holliday, beamed, and the legendary coach tipped his cap as a token of respect to the hundreds of thousands of jubilant fans that lined the streets of Boston in support of the storied franchise.

Fans enjoying the unseasonably mild day stood on tiptoe for a glimpse of Belichick and the rest of the team as red, white and blue confetti rained down.

Belichick has now paraded through Boston on a duck boat on six occasions.

For more on the parade, click here.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)