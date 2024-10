WHITINSVILLE, Mass. (WHDH) — Former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick stopped by a corn maze in Whitinsville that was created in his honor.

Belichick stopped for a photo at the West End Creamery, which has created its corn maze in his likeness this year to celebrate his six Super Bowl wins with the Pats.

The maze is open until Nov. 3.

