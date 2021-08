(WHDH) — New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick collected some new hardware Tuesday — an Emmy!

Belichick took home the award for his appearance on NFL Network’s Top 100 All-Time Team panel.

He collected the trophy during the Patriots’ team visit to NFL films.

Hardware for the head coach 🏆



Coach Belichick was presented with his Sports Emmy for @nflnetwork’s NFL 100 All-Time Team show during today’s team trip to @NFLFilms. pic.twitter.com/WFbNqu9rOD — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 17, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)