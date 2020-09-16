Bill Belichick’s mother dies at 98

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Bill Belichick’s mother died earlier this week at the age of 98, the New England Patriots announced Wednesday.

Jeannette Belichick passed away Monday of natural causes in Annapolis, Maryland, a team spokesperson confirmed.

In a tweet, the Patriots said, “Our deepest condolences to Coach Belichick, Steve, Brian and the Belichick family after the passing of their mom and grandmother, Jeannette.”

Jeannette raised Bill in Annapolis.

Our deepest condolences to Coach Belichick, Steve, Brian and the Belichick family after the passing of their mom and grandmother, Jeannette 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/eWLMffXPgI — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 16, 2020

