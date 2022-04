Bill Burr will perform stand-up at a show in Fenway Park in August, the comedian said Monday.

“August 21, 2022, I’m going to be in Boston doing standup at Fenway park,” Burr said in a social media post. “Yes, that Fenway park. Home of the Boston Patriots from 1963 to 1968.”

Burr noted Fenway Park is also the home of the Boston Red Sox.

