Bill Cosby smiles in new prison mugshot

(WHDH) — A new prison mugshot shows former comedian and convicted sex offender Bill Cosby smiling for the camera with a disposable mask hanging off of his face.

The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections recently updated Cosby’s mugshot, something that is routinely done as the appearance of inmates change.

Cosby, 83, was sentenced in 2018 to up to 10 years in state prison for drugging and sexually assaulting a former employee at Temple University.

Attorneys representing Cosby hope the state’s Supreme Court will overturn their clients conviction.

Arguments on behalf of Cosby are slated to be heard in December.

