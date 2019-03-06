Bill named in honor of Sean Collier would provide campus police officers with federal death benefits

WASHINGTON (WHDH) - Becker College Police Chief David Bousquet visited Capitol Hill on Wednesday to voice support for a proposed bill named in honor of the late Massachusetts Institute of Technology police officer Sean Collier.

Bousquet was in Washington D.C. to push a new bill that would provide campus police officers with the same death benefits that local law enforcement is given.

Collier, who was 26 at the time, was killed in a confrontation with the two suspects behind the deadly Boston Marathon bombing on the evening of April 18, 2013.

Because he worked for MIT, his family did not receive federal death benefits.

