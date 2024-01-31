CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Under a new book bill, certain novels could be pulled from New Hampshire libraries’ shelves.

The bill would ban books considered “harmful to minors”.

Companies that sell books to school libraries would be required to create a rating system to determine which books are inappropriate.

The bill’s sponsor said parents want a system that allows them to block books they don’t think their kids should be reading, while critics of the bill say those parents would be making decisions for children that aren’t their own.

