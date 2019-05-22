SACRAMENTO, Calif. (WHDH) — California lawmakers are moving to give teens more time to sleep before school.

The state Senate passed a bill Tuesday requiring that high schools not start classes before 8:30 a.m.

This comes as studies show teens are healthier and perform better when they have enough sleep.

The bill’s author, state Sen. Anthony Portantino, says California’s Parent Teacher Association and other advocates are behind his bill.

Some opponents claim the mandate will disrupt family schedules and create problems for school districts.

