Bill seeks to protect pets from suffering in hot cars

BOSTON (AP) — State lawmakers have sent to Republican Gov. Charlie Baker’s desk a bill that seeks to prevent animals from suffering or even dying when left in cars during the sweltering heat.

In addition to barring owners from leaving a pet locked in a car in extreme weather conditions, the measure would allow a passer-by to break a car window and free the animal if it appeared to be in imminent danger.

Before taking such action, a person would have to first make reasonable efforts to find the animal’s owner and make a call to police.

Baker, a dog owner, is reviewing the bill. He noted Thursday that the state has laws regarding children left in hot cars and that it would make sense to extend those protections to pets as well.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)