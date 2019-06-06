Bill to study emissions from hydropower project fails

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A bill to study whether a proposed 145-mile (233-kilometer) transmission line in western Maine will actually reduce greenhouse gas emissions has failed.

The Maine House voted 74-65 Thursday to kill the bill, which had backing from critics of the New England Clean Energy Connect project.

The Central Maine Power project would allow 1,200 megawatts of Canadian hydropower to reach Massachusetts consumers to meet that state’s green energy goals. Maine utility regulators have found the project will reduce carbon pollution, lower electric rates and provide $258 million in incentives in Maine.

The bill would have allowed Maine’s environmental agency to accept funds from any public or private source to fund the independent study.

Democrats had proposed using $150,000 in state funds or accepting funding that could create a conflict of interest.

