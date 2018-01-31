Bill would ban police sobriety checkpoints in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A legislative committee has recommended passage of a bill to ban police sobriety checkpoints in New Hampshire.

The Concord Monitor reports police have carried out the checkpoints since 2003. They block off stretches of roads and briefly detain drivers to determine their sobriety.

The Fourth Amendment prohibits unlawful search and seizure, but the Supreme Court has exempted the checks in the name of public safety. Police departments get a court order in advance of the checkpoints, but the House bill would stop that.

The House Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee recommended approval of the bill Tuesday.

Bill supporters say the stops are intrusive and result in low arrest rates. Others are concerned about their cost. Those in favor of the stops say they’re a strong deterrent against drunken driving.

