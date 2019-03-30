Bill would halt employers asking about criminal convictions

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire employers would not be able to ask potential workers about past criminal convictions on their initial applications under a bill that has passed the state Senate.

Democratic supporters of the bill say employees shouldn’t throw out a job application because of someone’s criminal past until the person has a chance to be interviewed in person or by phone. They argued it would particularly help those in recovery from opioid addiction get a second chance.

Republican opponents said the bill would take away decision-making power from employers.

The bill now goes to the House.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending