CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Members of New Hampshire’s congressional delegation have introduced a bill to designate parts of rivers in the state and in Massachusetts as scenic rivers under the National Wild and Scenic Rivers System.

The bill would create an advisory committee that works with state and federal agencies to protect and manage the Nashua, Squannacook, and Nissitissit rivers.

Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire said thanks to the work of community leaders, the Nashua River has undergone a remarkable transformation into the pristine river we know today. She said the bill would help continue to protect this watershed so its beauty can be enjoyed by future generations.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen and Rep. Annie Kuster of New Hampshire and Sens. Edward Markey and Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Lori Trahan also sponsored the bill.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)