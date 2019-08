BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Billerica Animal Control is asking the public for help as they search for the owner of a dog they found on Sunday.

The Animal Control shared a photo on Twitter of the dog that was found on South Street in Tewksbury.

Anyone with information is asked to call Animal Control at 978-215-9639.

Found on South Street in Tewksbury. If you are missing this dog please contact Animal Control 978-215-9639 pic.twitter.com/8tgTnnrQbR — Animal Control (@BillericaAC) August 25, 2019

