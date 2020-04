BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - The Billerica Animal Control is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing service dog Tuesday.

Princess was reported missing from the Holiday Inn on Highwood Drive in Tewksbury.

She is wearing a pink vest and was last seen on the southbound side of Route 495 near Exit 39.

Anyone who comes across the dog is asked not to approach her but to call 978-851-7355 or 978-215-9639.