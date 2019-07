BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Billerica Animal Control is turning to the public for help tracking down ‘Fatso,’ a 16-year-old cat that takes daily medication and went missing after getting out of its house on Beaumont Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call 978-490-8000 or animal control at 978-215-9639.

BOLO MISSING CAT. Fatso is an indoor cat that got out of home on Beaumont Ave Billerica. He is 16 yrs old, very friendly and takes daily medication. Pls help his family find him. Call with any sightings 978-490-8000 or AC 978-215-9639 pic.twitter.com/pIVgYwdt0k — Animal Control (@BillericaAC) July 8, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)