BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - A Billerica animal control officer rescued a fox who had become stuck in a sewer grate Friday.

The officer responded after a good Samaritan noticed the fox was trapped in a sticky situation, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.

The fire department was called in for help and before long the fox was safe and sound.

On Wednesday morning this fox got himself stuck in a bad situation. ACO Smith and @BillericaFD responded immediately and were able to assist him to safety! Thank you to the Good Samaritan that saw this poor guy in need of help and Billerica Fire for the quick assistance! pic.twitter.com/LS956ZIbtu — Animal Control (@BillericaAC) May 20, 2022

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)